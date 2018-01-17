QUINCY (CBS) – Two suspects have been arrested and charged with an August murder in Lynn.
Pedro Carillo was fatally shot at a Curwin Circle apartment complex over the summer.
Carillo’s mother said at the time she was talking with her son when he was shot. She stepped over her son to chase the suspect, but was hit by a car as she gave pursuit and was unable to catch up.
On Tuesday, police arrested Ernest Edwards at an Edgemere Road home in Quincy.
He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Lynn District Court.
Co-defendant Phillip Thompson was also arrested this week. He was taken into custody in Boston on Monday and held without bail following his arraignment.