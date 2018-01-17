MELROSE (CBS) — A seventh-grader in Melrose demonstrated her patriotic spirit and athleticism while grabbing an American flag out of a tree last week.
Ashley Reardon noticed that the American flag at Mary Foley Park had detached from the flagpole and was tangled in a tree when she was there with her mother.
Without thinking twice, Ashley scaled the tree to retrieve the flag from a branch.
The flag is still in good condition.
“I am sure she felt it was necessary to get the flag down!” said Principal of St. Mary of the Annunciation School Corinne Harutunian to WBZ-TV, Ashley attends her school.
She added that Ashley is devoted to her country and American values.