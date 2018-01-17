WATCH LIVE: Bill Belichick, Patriots Press Conferences
MELROSE (CBS) — A seventh-grader in Melrose demonstrated her patriotic spirit and athleticism while grabbing an American flag out of a tree last week.

Ashley Reardon noticed that the American flag at Mary Foley Park had detached from the flagpole and was tangled in a tree when she was there with her mother.

saugus flag in tree 2 Girl Climbs Tree To Save American Flag Stuck In Branches

A seventh-grader begins to climb a tree after she saw an American flag was stuck in it. (Photo Courtesy: Corinne Harutunian)

Without thinking twice, Ashley scaled the tree to retrieve the flag from a branch.

The flag is still in good condition.

saugus flag in tree 1 Girl Climbs Tree To Save American Flag Stuck In Branches

Ashley climbs up a tree after she saw an American flag stuck (Photo Courtesy: Corinne Harutunian)

“I am sure she felt it was necessary to get the flag down!” said Principal of St. Mary of the Annunciation School Corinne Harutunian to WBZ-TV, Ashley attends her school.

She added that Ashley is devoted to her country and American values.

