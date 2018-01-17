By David Robichaud
FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots fans know they can make it difficult for opponents, but on Wednesday, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Gillette Stadium is the “toughest place to play on the road.”

We asked Patriots players Rob Gronkowski and Matthew Slater why they think their home stadium gives other teams fits.

Slater said, “We have a tremendous fan base that understands the game of football.”

He added that the weather in Foxboro can also make it difficult on the visiting teams, especially ones from Florida.

Gronk also praised the fans saying he’s heard them go “bazooka” loud.

But both players added that it won’t be the home field advantage that determines the winner on Sunday, it will be the team that has the best execution on the field.

