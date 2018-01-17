WESTWOOD (CBS) –A fire in Westwood that took the life of a 47-year-old man was started by the woodstove in the home’s living room.

Michael Lennon leaves behind his wife Lisa, who is pregnant.

“Whether there was a failure of the woodstove, an ember escaped, or combustibles were too close to the stove remains unknown,” said the State Fire Marshal, the Norfolk District Attorney and the Westwood Fire Chief in a joint statement.

They have determined that the fire was accidental, though.

A GoFundMe Page for Lisa set up by a co-worker said, “Lisa and Mike were newlyweds and were overjoyed to be expecting a baby girl this May. Many of you have heard about the 2 alarm fire in Westwood that completely engulfed her house…In addition to claiming the life of her husband, Mike, and her cat, the inferno consumed every personal belonging she has ever owned. Lisa has little more than the clothes on her back and her car. She will be starting over and preparing for a new baby the best she can.”

As of Wednesday, more than $56,000 has been collected in donations.

“On behalf of the Town of Westwood, I want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Lennon,” said Chief John Deckers.

The chief said they were on scene within minutes thanks to a neighbor or someone passing by who called 911 allowing them to quickly locate the man inside. Lennon was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video from Skyeye caught the fire tearing through the roof of the home above the garage. Officials said the home’s hilly location created challenges and parts of the home collapsed making it dangerous to fight.

Officials also said this is the second fatal woodstove fire this winter. The first was in Oxford.