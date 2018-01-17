BOSTON (CBS) — Claude Julien returns to Boston on Wednesday, and though he does so with the Bruins’ arch nemesis, there’s little doubt the former head coach will receive a rousing ovation when introduced at TD Garden.

Julien comes back to Boston for the first time since he was fired midway through last season, bringing the hated Montreal Canadiens with him. Julien, now in his second stint with Boston’s chief rival, will receive a video tribute from his old team.

He’ll be trying to guide the Habs to a win over his old team, but Bruins captain Zdeno Chara thinks Boston fans will put their disgust of the Canadiens aside for a few moments and honor the winningest coach in Bruins history.

“He definitely deserves it,” Chara told reporters on Tuesday. “He was here a long time and he’s done great things with the team, the organization and the community and he should be recognized for that.”

Julien led the way on the Boston bench for over nine seasons, compiling a team-record 393 wins along the way. He guided the team to a Stanley Cup title in 2011, ending a 39-year championship drought, and another cup appearance in 2013.

Though only six players remain from Boston’s title run seven years ago, Julien’s impact is a lasting one.

“Obviously he is a great coach and a great person and he taught me a lot about how to play the game the right way in certain situations,” said Chara. “He was a great teacher.”

The Bruins faced Julien and the Canadiens in Montreal on Saturday, earning a 4-3 shootout win.