BOSTON (CBS) – Watertown’s Tim deAraujo had a great time in Orlando last November.

But, just before heading south the airline changed his flight. That meant a change to his rental car too.

“I had to change the contract, entirely,” he told WBZ-TV.

Tim had pre-paid for his two-week Budget car rental – a total of $609.

Despite the last minute change the new reservation actually turned out to be cheaper.

“I thought I hit the jackpot as far as rentals go, ” deAraujo said with a laugh, “that had never happened to me before.”

But, that jackpot quickly vanished when Budget told him he would not be refunded the difference. “I said ‘You got to be kidding!’ ”

Then his wife mentioned the I-Team’s Call 4 Action.

“My wife kicked me in the butt and suggested it.” She told him, “Don’t stand for that. That’s crazy!”

WBZ reached out to Budget and deAraujo quickly got a different story.

“Then you folks got into it and within a couple of days I got a contact from Budget saying we’re sorry there was a mistake,” he said.

That’s when $145 was refunded to his credit card.

“I was very pleased. Especially, how quickly you folks get action,” deAraujo said.

Budget does allow for some refunds when customers pay in advance. They tell us these refund requests must be submitted within six months of the rental.

