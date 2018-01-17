BOSTON (CBS) — Soak in the fist pumps while you can.
The Bruins announced Wednesday that longtime anthem singer Rene Rancourt will retire at the end of the 2017-2018 season.
Rancourt has performed the national anthem at Bruins games for over 40 years, first taking over during the 1975-1976 season. Rancourt’s signature fist-pump following the anthem was modeled after the “Stump Pump” of former Bruin Randy Burridge.
A native of Lewiston, Maine, Rancourt is a trained opera singer. He is also a veteran of the United States Army.