RANDOLPH (CBS) – An armed robbery suspect died after a police chase ended in a crash in Randolph Wednesday afternoon.
Police say it started when the thief fired a sawed-off shotgun during a robbery at a market on North Main Street at about 3 p.m. The suspect fired the shotgun into the floor of the store. The clerk was the only other person in the store and was not injured. The suspect escaped in a car with an unknown amount of cash.
The pursuit started in Holbrook after officers attempted to stop a vehicle matching a description broadcast by Randolph Police. The suspect then crashed head-on into another car on Union Street back in Randolph.
The suspect, who has not been identified, suffered serious injuries and later died.
The man driving the other vehicle suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.