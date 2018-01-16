WEATHER ALERT: Widespread Snow Wednesday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos | Closings
Filed Under:Dracut, Lisa Gresci

DRACUT (CBS) — Dracut Police are investigating two incidents that left people injured overnight.

On Tuesday morning, officials said a car crash at the intersection of Methuen Street and Parker Road may have been connected to a scene at a Sesame Street home where police found one woman with life-threatening injuries.

Police present at a house on the corner of Pelczar and Sesame Street in Dracut. Crime scene tape surrounds the home.(WBZ-TV | Lisa Gresci)

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that the male driver may have been coming from the Sesame Street location,” said the District Attorney’s office.

Initially, police responded to the Sesame Street home just after midnight. The injured woman there was transported to a Boston hospital.

Shortly after, a man involved in a car crash up the street sustained serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital.

Police respond to a serious car crash in Dracut early Tuesday morning (WBZ-TV)

It is not clear how the woman was injured or how the two scenes could be connected, police have not released any more information.

Police said there is no present threat to public safety.

