BOSTON (CBS) – An “alleged Patriots fan” put an officer and himself in danger with his disorderly conduct on a train after the game, police said.

The incident started at about 1 a.m. on the Patriots Commuter Rail train back to Boston from Gillette Stadium, following the team’s victory over the Titans.

Transit police officers on the train were told of a disturbance on another train car and upon responding found a man “swinging his arms wildly and screaming profanities while several other passengers were attempting to restrain him.”

That man was later identified as 34-year-old Tony Sillari, of Winthrop.

Unable to calm the Sillari down, police escorted him off the train at the stop in Dedham. But authorities said he then tried to get back on the train and was hanging on to a door railing.

“The officers, fearing Sillari would fall off the moving train, attempted to pull him back into the train,” Transit police said. “Sillari resisted their efforts and attempted to pull the officer off the moving train.”

Officers were eventually able to pull Sillari back onto the train, and took him into custody at Back Bay Station.

He faces charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing and assaulting a police officer.