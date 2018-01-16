BOSTON (CBS) – She may not have been a household name but if you’ve ever been to Faneuil Hall Marketplace to shop, eat, or satisfy your sweet tooth you likely have Carol Troxell to thank. Today friends and family are mourning her loss. Carol Troxell passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning. She was only 56 years old.

As President of the Faneuil Hall Marketplace Merchants Association Carol Troxell was a tireless advocate for business owners at the historic Boston landmark. She also ran seven businesses at the tourist location. Most of those companies centered around ice cream and delicious baked goods and treats. She opened her first business at Faneuil Hall about 30 years ago.

She was also responsible for making sure Faneuil Hall celebrated Christmas in a big way! “She wanted to make Christmas a focal point at Faneuil Hall Marketplace and wanted us to be known as a destination for the holidays as a place to come and celebrate Christmas,” explained Ed Hurley, Marketing Director at Faneuil Hall Marketplace. “So, it was her vision to get the tallest tree in New England, which she did and to have a synchronized light and sound show. So it was all her vision.”

Here at WBZ we worked closely with Carol and her team to bring viewers the WBZ Faneuil Hall Holiday Spectacular year after year. In a statement Mark Lund, our General Manager and President of WBZ-TV, said “We are saddened by the loss of a member of the WBZ extended family, Carol Troxell. Carol was a beautiful person with a loving spirit, and she will be missed by so many.”

Carol also co-founded the charity “Pitching In For Kids.” It’s a non-profit that raises money to help kids all across New England. She frequently teamed up with members of the Red Sox for fundraising efforts. Family is asking in lieu of flowers donations can be made to this organization. Click here for more information.