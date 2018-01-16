SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – MGM Springfield is hiring 3,000 people ahead of its opening in the fall.
The $950 million dollar casino is currently under construction.
“We’re going to have approximately 2,200 of the 3,000 will be full-time positions and depending on the position really depends on experience, so we’re averaging $40,000 to $45,000 across the entire campus,” Marikate Murren, vice president of human resources at MGM Springfield, told Western Mass News.
There are a wide range of jobs, including table game dealers, food and drink service, retail, hotel services, human resources, and marketing.
MGM hopes to have everyone hired a few weeks before the casino opens.
For more information on the jobs, visit mgmspringfield.com.