DORCHESTER (CBS) — Boston firefighters spend over four hours at the scene of a fire in Codman Square Tuesday.

Smoke was first seen coming out of the basement of a Washington Street building just after 9 a.m.

The Commissioner estimated $1 million was done in damage after two businesses burned. Roofs of both the Codman Square Market and Mod Liquors had partially collapsed.

View from Tower Ladder 10 pic.twitter.com/ynxyTfsyHq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 16, 2018

Crews also feared that a billboard on top of the building would collapse.

Boston Fire Department called the fire “stubborn” on Twitter and explained how it was burning just under the roof.

A variety of equipment was used to fight the blaze, including blitz guns and eventually trucks with fire-retardant foam.

A local pizza shop stopped by to give crews pizzas while they worked.

Big thank you to Billy’s Texas BBQ & Pizza at 530 Washington St. Dorchester for providing 1st Responders with over a dozen pizzas during this long stand. Nice to have such Community Support. Shown here with @BostonSparks pic.twitter.com/tICNvkkWog — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 16, 2018

Several feet of water had flooded the basement of the building by midafternoon, officials said.

Around 3 p.m., multiple new crews were called to help check for hot spots.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.