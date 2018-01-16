WEATHER ALERT: Widespread Snow Wednesday | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
DORCHESTER (CBS) — Boston firefighters spend over four hours at the scene of a fire in Codman Square Tuesday.

Smoke was first seen coming out of the basement of a Washington Street building just after 9 a.m.

The Commissioner estimated $1 million was done in damage after two businesses burned. Roofs of both the Codman Square Market and Mod Liquors had partially collapsed.

Crews also feared that a billboard on top of the building would collapse.

Boston Fire Department called the fire “stubborn” on Twitter and explained how it was burning just under the roof.

A variety of equipment was used to fight the blaze, including blitz guns and eventually trucks with fire-retardant foam.

foamtruck Fire Crews Spend Hours Working Against Stubborn Dorchester Blaze

The view Washington St. looking towards Codman Square after foam has filled the street (Photo Courtesy: Boston Fire Department)

A local pizza shop stopped by to give crews pizzas while they worked.

Several feet of water had flooded the basement of the building by midafternoon, officials said.

Around 3 p.m., multiple new crews were called to help check for hot spots.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

