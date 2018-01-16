BOSTON (CBS) — The world-premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will at the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston this summer.
The musical is based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann movie.
Previews start on June 27 and opening night is slated for July 22. A total of 36 performances are scheduled.
This will the first show at the Colonial since October of 2015. The theater has been undergoing millions of dollars worth of renovations.
Certain ticket presales begin on January 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public January 28.