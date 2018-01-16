WEATHER ALERT: Widespread Snow Wednesday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos | Closings
Filed Under:Emerson Colonial Theater, moulin rouge

BOSTON (CBS) — The world-premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will at the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston this summer.

The musical is based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann movie.

Previews start on June 27 and opening night is slated for July 22. A total of 36 performances are scheduled.

This will the first show at the Colonial since October of 2015. The theater has been undergoing millions of dollars worth of renovations.

Certain ticket presales begin on January 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public January 28.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch