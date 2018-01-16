BOSTON (CBS) — Going to school in July just doesn’t seem like fun. But, with another snow day likely coming for most schools on Wednesday, we are inching closer and closer. Here we go again, gas up the snowblowers and ready the plows another widespread snow accumulation is on the way.

Let’s get right to the details…

Through midnight Tuesday:

Some light snow will break out well to the north and west of Boston, mainly to the north and west of 495 as well. Really nothing all that consequential through the first half of tonight.

Midnight – 7 a.m.:

Snow overspreads the entire area with a mix/rain along the South Coast, Cape and Islands. Snowfall intensity picks up before dawn and most roads will turn white and slippery before the AM commute.

Travel Impact: Moderate

Snow on the ground by 7am: generally 1-3”, bit less immediate Coastline

7 a.m.- Noon:

The brunt of the storm falls within this timeframe. Moderate to heavy snowfalls in all of Southern New England with a mix/rain in southern Plymouth county and over the Cape.

Travel Impact: High

Snow on the ground by Noon: 3-6”, again less far to the south and east due to mixing.

Noon- 5 p.m.:

The storm is a fast mover (thankfully) and the snow tapers off during the afternoon hours. Nothing left but a few flurries after 2-3pm.

Travel Impact: High but improving

Final snow totals:

5”-8” – Just away from the Coastline of the North Shore and Boston and all points north and west from there including southern New Hampshire and Vermont (a fairly light, fluffy snow here)

3”-5” – Immediate North Shore, Logan, down to Providence and all of northern Bristol and Plymouth counties as well as Norfolk county (a slightly heavier snow here)

1”-3” – Southern Bristol and Plymouth counties due to some mixing with rain and a very heavy and wet snowfall

Nada – Cape Cod and Islands, mainly rain

The good news, no real wind or coastal concerns with this storm, the main impact is simply snow.

What’s Next:

Well, it is only mid-January and this looks like it will be our 4th significant snowstorm for the region, likely pushing Boston close to 30” already (about a foot above the average for this date). Front-loaded winter? Yep.

However, January thaw part 2 arrives this weekend with highs at least in the 40s (if not 50). And, our next storm system looks like rain early next week. Finally, the overall pattern through the remainder of January is for a ridge in the eastern U.S. and a trough in the West (this is the opposite of where we have been thus far this winter). So the likelihood of more significant snow in the next 1-2 weeks is relatively low.

