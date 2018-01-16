BOSTON (CBS) – Prosecutors say they’ve found the killer wanted for the 2016 murder of an elderly man in an East Boston park.
Michael Bruzzese, 52, has been charged with manslaughter and unarmed robbery in the beating of Daniel Pepe on May 29, 2016 in the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation.
Pepe was found on a bench severely wounded on left side of his face and the back of his head. He was not able to tell emergency medical technicians what had happened.
Pepe died three days later at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was 83 years old.
Bruzzese was arrested Tuesday morning in Cambridge and is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.
He’s already served 18 months in jail for a second attack in which he beat a 67-year-old man in the park on June 1, 2016.
Bruzzese was recently released from that sentence, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.