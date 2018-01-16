BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a while since we’ve had any trade rumors involving Anthony Davis and the Boston Celtics.

“The Brow” likes it that way.

On Tuesday, following the Pelicans’ shootaround at TD Garden, the New Orleans center swatted away any talk about those pesky rumors that never seem to end. He’s much more interested in ending Boston’s seven-game win streak, calling Tuesday night’s matchup “a big one” for the Pelicans.

“It’s a great Celtics team with Kyrie [Irving], Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al [Horford],” he said. “A lot of isolation basketball so we have to load up a lot defensively and talk.”

Boston’s reported interest in Davis goes back a few years, and it won’t be going away any time soon given Danny Ainge’s plethora of trade assets. He’s one of the few GMs in the NBA that could put together a package that would get New Orleans to even think about parting ways with the face of their franchise.

Davis has a strong desire to win, and though New Orleans is in the playoff picture as the Western Conference’s six-seed, they have a mighty hill to climb if they ever want to overtake the likes of the Warriors, Spurs and Rockets. The Celtics, meanwhile, are in great position to compete for an NBA title, especially in the weaker Eastern Conference. It was reported a few months ago by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Celtics are staying vigilant on the Davis front, and Boston’s constant inquiries about the star prompted Davis to chat with the New Orleans front office about his future. Davis denied that conversation ever took place when asked about it on Tuesday.

Asked if he expects any kind of reception from Boston fans on Tuesday, Davis again showed why he’s made two All-Defensive teams.

“I’m coming ready to play tonight,” he deflected.

The 24-year-old is following up his career year last season with another stellar campaign, averaging 26.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He has three more years remaining on his current contract after this season.