BOSTON (CBS) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a collision at Logan Airport.
Alaska Airlines Flight 33 from Boston to Portland, Oregon collided with a de-icing truck on the tarmac around 4:40 p.m. Monday.
There was minor damage to the left wing of the Boeing 737-900 jet. The truck was parked and empty, according to Massport.
The plane returned to the gate and passengers were taken off.
No one was hurt.
All 166 passengers on board were re-booked on new flights.
“We apologize to our guests who have been inconvenienced this afternoon on AS Flight 33. The safety of our guests and our employees is our number one priority,” the airline said in a statement.