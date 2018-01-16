WEATHER ALERT: Widespread Snow Wednesday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos | Closings
Filed Under:Alaska Airlines, Local TV, Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a collision at Logan Airport.

Alaska Airlines Flight 33 from Boston to Portland, Oregon collided with a de-icing truck on the tarmac around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

There was minor damage to the left wing of the Boeing 737-900 jet. The truck was parked and empty, according to Massport.

The plane returned to the gate and passengers were taken off.

No one was hurt.

All 166 passengers on board were re-booked on new flights.

“We apologize to our guests who have been inconvenienced this afternoon on AS Flight 33. The safety of our guests and our employees is our number one priority,” the airline said in a statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch