BOSTON (CBS) – It is estimated that 15 million Americans have an allergy to one or more foods but making the diagnosis can be somewhat painful and time consuming.
But in a recent study, researchers from the University of Tokyo identified compounds in the urine of mice that can not only indicate whether a food allergy is present, but how severe the symptoms will likely be.
Currently screening for food allergies involves a blood test or multiple pricks to the skin which aren’t terribly invasive but certainly can be a traumatic experience for a child.
Then patients often undergo oral food challenges to determine the severity of their symptoms.
But if we could one day offer a simple urine test to not only diagnose an allergy but also give doctors a sense of how serious that allergy may be, it would be a relief to both patients and parents alike.