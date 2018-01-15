BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston man is running an ultra-marathon on MLK Day to raise awareness and money for the Martin Richard Foundation.
Kevin Koncilja said he plans on running 50 miles on Monday by doing five 10-mile loops around the Charles River.
“It’s beautiful weather for a run and it’s a great cause so there’s definitely a lot to keep me motivated,” said Koncilja.
After the run, he said there will be a fundraising party from 3 to 8 p.m. at Tracksmith on Newbury Street.
Koncilja expects 12 people will join him on his run and about 50 to come to the after-party, which is a public event.
The Martin Richard Foundation honors 8-year-old Martin Richard who was the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombing.
Donate to the Martin Richard Foundation or find out more about Koncilja’s events here.