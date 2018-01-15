WEATHER ALERT: Widespread Snow Wednesday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
BOSTON (CBS) — A postseason loss to the Patriots has cost Mike Mularkey his job.

The Titans and their head coach are reportedly parting ways, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Just yesterday, there were reports that the Titans and Mularkey were working on a contract extension. He went 20-21 in his two-plus seasons in charge of the Titans, going 9-7 in each of his full seasons on their sideline. The Titans earned a playoff berth this season and upset the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round before falling to the Patriots in the Divisional Round.

Tennessee held an early 7-0 lead on Saturday night before New England rattled off 35 unanswered points on their way to a 35-14 victory.

The move opens up another possible landing spot for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is reportedly the favorite to be named head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The opening could also pave the way for former Patriots linebacker and current Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel to land a head coaching job for next season.

