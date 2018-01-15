SEABROOK, NH (CBS) – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse in a supermarket parking lot. When she fought back, police say he dragged her through the lot with his car.
The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Freddy Poisson of Haverhill, Mass.
Police say the victim confronted Poisson after spotting him snatching the wallet out of her handbag.
It happened as the woman was loading groceries into her car that was parked in the Market Basket lot at Southgate Plaza. When the suspect ran to his car, the victim followed and grabbed on to the driver’s door of a silver SUV.
Police say when Poisson sped off and rounded a corner, the woman, who was holding on to the car, was thrown onto the pavement. The woman suffered multiple injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Seabrook, NH Police.