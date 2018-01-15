NEWTON (CBS) – While Patriots fans are enjoying the familiar thrill of heading into the AFC Championship Game, one fan in New England is pinching himself.

Surveillance video shows WBZ-TV I-Team reporter and long-tortured Minnesota fan Ryan Kath celebrating the Vikings’ stunning post-season victory.

The video shows Kath at the Cherry Tree in Newton. His beloved Vikings were trailing the Saints 24-23 with six seconds to go.

“The reality is sinking in,” Kath said. “This is going to be another gut-wrenching defeat.”

Then, the Minnesota miracle! Stefon Diggs’ 61-yard touchdown to win it.

“All of a sudden, it sinks in. He is making this incredible play. They’re gonna win the game. That’s when you see me sprint toward the TV with my arms open like I can’t believe what I just saw.”

The Vikings won 29-24 with an elated, investigative reporter going bananas on surveillance video.

“I probably would have sounded a lot like a little giddy boy,” Kath said.

So excited, he puts two friends, we’re assuming they’re friends, in a headlock.

“It was an aggressive celebration. And they were good sports about it because I think I was hugging them pretty hard,” Kath said.

A bartender confirmed Ryan’s suspicion that there had to be video.

“It was the most unique surveillance video request I’ve ever had,” Kath said.

If Minnesota makes it to the Super Bowl, it will be the first time in 41 years.