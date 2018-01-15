BOSTON (CBS) — As you probably guessed, quite a few people tuned in to WBZ-TV on Saturday night to watch the Patriots advance to their seventh straight AFC Championship Game.
New England’s 35-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round averaged 1,916,700 viewers, with it’s local household rating of 43.5 representing a 3.1 percent increase over last year’s AFC Divisional win over the Houston Texans. It was the highest-rated game of the 2017 season, though that title likely won’t last long with New England set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.
