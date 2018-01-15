WEATHER ALERT: Widespread Snow Wednesday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Indianapolis Colts, Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the sudden head coaching vacancy in Tennessee, Josh McDaniels is expected to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

McDaniels will reportedly take Indianapolis’ offer as soon as it comes, which cannot happen until after the Patriots wrap up their postseason run. New England will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The Titans parted ways with head coach Mike Mularkey on Monday morning and were reportedly interested in chatting with McDaniels about becoming their head coach. But Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that McDaniels will pick the Colts when the time comes to make a decision.

It looks like the Patriots will lose both of Bill Belichick’s coordinators this year, as defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is expected to take over as head coach of the Detroit Lions when the season ends.

