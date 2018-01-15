WEATHER ALERT: Widespread Snow Wednesday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
By Louisa Moller
Filed Under:Guatemala, Justin Booska, Louisa Moller

BOSTON (CBS) – A New Hampshire man who was vacationing in Guatemala has been missing for more than a week.

Justin Booska, 27, was last seen on January 6 swimming in a lake called the Laguna de Ayarza. Booska, who went to Brandeis and works in Waltham, was traveling with a friend and his friend’s family.

booska New Hampshire Man Missing In Guatemala

Justin Booska (WBZ-TV)

Local divers and search teams have been looking for the Tamworth, New Hampshire resident. The U.S. Embassy and the office of New Hampshire Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter are also assisting in the search.

WBZ-TV spoke with Booska’s brother, Benjamin via Skype about how his family is holding up.

“We’re just hoping that he fell, broke his leg, or got his arm trapped like that guy in 72 Hours. Something like that is kind of what we’re hoping for at this point,” Ben Booska said.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the search.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch