BOSTON (CBS) – A New Hampshire man who was vacationing in Guatemala has been missing for more than a week.
Justin Booska, 27, was last seen on January 6 swimming in a lake called the Laguna de Ayarza. Booska, who went to Brandeis and works in Waltham, was traveling with a friend and his friend’s family.
Local divers and search teams have been looking for the Tamworth, New Hampshire resident. The U.S. Embassy and the office of New Hampshire Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter are also assisting in the search.
WBZ-TV spoke with Booska’s brother, Benjamin via Skype about how his family is holding up.
“We’re just hoping that he fell, broke his leg, or got his arm trapped like that guy in 72 Hours. Something like that is kind of what we’re hoping for at this point,” Ben Booska said.
The family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the search.