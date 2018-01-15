WEATHER ALERT: Widespread Snow Wednesday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Anna Meiler, Fire, Mattapan

MATTAPAN (CBS) — Fourteen people, including four children, have been displaced after a multi-family home in Mattapan went up in flames overnight.

Boston firefighters responded to the home on Evelyn Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

According to officials, the fire began on the second floor and then spread to the top floor and the attic.

All residents were able to make it safely out of the building.

One firefighter was transported from the scene with a shoulder injury.

Officials believe about $500,000 was done in damage.

They do not know what caused the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch