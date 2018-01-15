MATTAPAN (CBS) — Fourteen people, including four children, have been displaced after a multi-family home in Mattapan went up in flames overnight.
Boston firefighters responded to the home on Evelyn Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
According to officials, the fire began on the second floor and then spread to the top floor and the attic.
All residents were able to make it safely out of the building.
One firefighter was transported from the scene with a shoulder injury.
Officials believe about $500,000 was done in damage.
They do not know what caused the fire.