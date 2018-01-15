BOSTON (CBS) — Breathe easy, Celtics fans.
After missing practice over the weekend with stiffness in his knee, rookie Jayson Tatum says he is good to go for Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Tatum hit the practice floor on Monday and went through most of the session. C’s head coach Brad Stevens said tests on the forward’s knee “came back looking good,” and that Tatum would likely be “probable” heading into the game against the Pelicans.
“It feels a lot better,” Tatum told reporters after practice. “I just tweaked it in the game in London and the long plane ride, it got a little stiff. We had a few days off so they just told me to rest the other day at practice.”
The tweak happened in the third quarter of Boston’s 114-103 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in London last Thursday. He played 26 minutes of that contest, scoring 11 of his 16 points in the third quarter.
Tatum has had an incredible rookie season for Boston so far, starting all 44 games and averaging 13.9 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor and 46 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Veteran forward Al Horford also said he plans on playing Tuesday night after missing practice over the weekend for precautionary reasons.