BOSTON (CBS) – It was a day of action and of service. On Monday, folks from all races honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In Framingham, AmeriCorps volunteers helped immigrants apply for citizenship. “We screen them to see if they are eligible and submit it and help them through the process,” said Megan Latta.

Many are nervous with today’s political climate and President Trump’s controversial comments about immigrants.

Siegfred St. Louis is originally from Haiti. “I don’t know why he said that. Because immigrants helps America the same way America helps the immigrant.” St.Louis said.

Christine Ntagengaa had to wait 10 years to become a U.S. Citizen after escaping the genocide in Rwanda where she lost six siblings and her father. “I went to school. Now I am working. I own a house and pay taxes so he should not say those things about immigrants especially Africans and Haitians we work very hard,” Ntagengaa said.

Standing in frigid temperatures more than 100 took the streets to carry out Dr. King’s mission. “Fighting for equality and against police brutality, without justice,” Tahia Bell-Sykes said.

Charmise Galloway’s son Da Keem was murdered at age of 14. She believes if Dr. King was alive today he would be disappointed with all the injustice and violence. “He would be very disgusted. Kids are getting murdered and my son was killed in 2004 and kids are still getting murdered every day,” Galloway said.