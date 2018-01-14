BOSTON (CBS) – A localized threat for ocean-enhanced snow showers will bring light accumulation and difficult travel along the coast during both commutes Monday.

Advisory:

A winter weather advisory is up for most of Plymouth County and eastern Norfolk County 4 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday.

TIMING

Localized bands of snow will develop Monday morning anywhere from Cape Ann to Boston, to the South Shore.

It will be difficult to know exactly who could see the jackpot snow zone until the bands actually develop.

Snow continues across Quincy, and will start to pick up across Cape Cod for the lunch hour.

During the afternoon the few light bands may taper off, then a heavier band looks to bring snow across the south shore and as far inland as Rhode Island for the evening.

A north, northeast wind, moving across the warmer ocean water (fetch) gives us this snow potential. The evening commute will be tough especially along Route 3 where the snow band is.

As you drive from Boston to the South Shore, you could have a clear sky, then run into that band with near zero visibility and quick accumulation.

These are the events that cause car accidents.

TOTALS

Along the immediate coast 1-3 inches. Dusting to 1 inch farther inland.

There could be a very localized area that may get 3+ inches. Accumulation will be gradual from Monday morning to Monday night.

IMPACTS

Highest impact will be felt across the South Shore and southeastern Massachusetts.

Low visibility, light accumulation and a tough morning and evening commute especially along route 3.

We are also watching a potential coastal low for mid-week that may bring plowable accumulation.

However, we don’t see a coastal flood threat, or a wind damage threat with this one.

Stay tuned to the WBZ weather team on further updates on this next storm, which could bring several inches on Wednesday.

Follow Pamela Gardner on Twitter.