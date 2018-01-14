BOSTON (CBS) — With rumors swirling around Matt Patricia’s potential as head coach of either the Detroit Lions or New York Giants, it appears as though the Patriots’ defensive coordinator has made his choice.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Patricia is expected to be named the next head coach of the Lions, according to sources.

It won’t become official until after the Patriots’ season ends, which will either be next weekend after the AFC Championship Game or two weeks after that, following Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

The Lions employ Bob Quinn as general manager. Quinn spent seven years in the Patriots’ personnel in scouting department, so he knows Patricia well.

Patricia was believed to be the Lions’ top choice, but a report this week indicated that all signs were pointing to Patricia taking over the Giants. Things have apparently changed.

After Saturday night’s playoff win over the Titans, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made a point to commend both Patricia and offensive coordinator for getting their jobs done despite spending their playoff bye week interviewing for head coaching jobs.

“I thought our coaching staff, in particular the coordinators – Josh and Matt, a busy week for them last week — but they did a great job,” Belichick said.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Sunday that McDaniels is the “clear favorite” to get the job in Indianapolis.

#Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has indicated to potential assistants to wait for him. The belief is he takes the #Colts job, as he's the clear favorite, sources say. Indy's other finalist is Mike Vrabel. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2018

Patricia, 43, joined the Patriots staff in 2004. He worked as the linebackers coach from 2006 through 2010, and he assumed the defensive coordinator role in 2012. The Patriots have finished in the top 10 in points allowed in all six of Patricia’s seasons as defensive coordinator.

Patricia will be going from the NFL’s most successful franchise to one of the league’s least successful franchise. The Patriots have won 26 playoff games since 2001; the Lions have won just one playoff game since 1970.

The Lions fired head coach Jim Caldwell after a second straight 9-7 season led to the team missing the playoffs. Caldwell went 36-28 as the Lions head coach, with an 0-2 playoff record in four seasons.