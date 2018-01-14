DORCHESTER (CBS) — In the heart of the busy Adams Village section of Dorchester, there’s a big, beautiful restaurant where people in the mood for comfort food always seem to end up because few places warm you up like Lucy’s.

Opened about a year ago, Lucy’s American Tavern is an impressive restaurant where owners Patrick Dillon and Shawn Ahern have built a 170 seat prohibition style spot with brick walls, reclaimed barn wood, and a huge bar inside of former video store.

“We were an old Hollywood Video space that was vacant for five years, so a lot of the neighborhood folks walk in and they’re kind of blown away from the aesthetic and the decor, but it’s just really vibrant, welcoming, warm kind of inviting atmosphere that’s just, I think we hit on a lot of good marks that people appreciate,” said Ahern.

And people also appreciate the food like hickory smoked chicken wings, big juicy burgers, barbecue and bolognese.

“We want people to walk in and recognize everything that we are doing, but maybe we’re doing it a little differently than they’re used to, or they haven’t seen it before. There’s a different preparation or a different sauce, but it still resonates with them in some way that they’re not kind of like, ‘well what is this,'” Ahern explained.

“The whole thought process behind the restaurant was just to make it extremely comfortable. To make it that type of place where on that type of rainy day, cold day, snow day, whatever it is, people can come here, it’s warm, it’s comfortable, and they can get that hearty, homemade comfort food, that just makes you feel good in general,” said Dillon.

“No matter what the weather is like, no matter what anything else is like, you come to Lucy’s, you have a great time, you’re comfortable, you get great service, you get great homemade food, and that was the end goal. And I think we accomplished it.”