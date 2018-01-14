BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are off to their seventh straight AFC championship game, but won’t find out who they’re playing until Sunday afternoon.

New England will host the winner of Sunday’s Jaguars-Steelers tilt in Pittsburgh, which will kick off Sunday at 1:05 p.m. (a game you can watch on WBZ-TV).

Most of the Patriots will be tuning in, eager to find out their next opponent. Newcomer James Harrison, who signed with the Patriots last month after being released by Pittsburgh, will not be one of them.

“I don’t even know what time they are playing,” Harrison told reporters after New England’s 35-14 Divisional Round win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

Harrison said he doesn’t even watch sports. Not even while he’s doing those insane workouts.

“I’m a cartoon guy,” he said. “Ask me about Cartoon Network or Adult Swim, shows like ‘American Dad’ and ‘Family Guy’.”

The linebacker said he’d wait until getting into work on Monday morning to find out who the Patriots will play for a trip to Super Bowl LII.

Harrison chipped in with three tackles on Saturday night against the Titans, and will play in an AFC title game at Gillette Stadium for the second straight year. Last season he did it in a Pittsburgh uniform, which he wore for 13 seasons. This time around, his laundry will be a little different.

Just imagine the fun the next week will bring if it’s the Steelers coming to Foxboro next weekend.