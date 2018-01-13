By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Pregame — 7:15 p.m.: The New England offense gets a pair of important pieces back in Hogan and White, though it will be interesting to see just how quickly they can shake off their injury rust.

Hogan missed seven of the final eight games with a shoulder injury, and didn’t look like himself at all in that one game he played. He had just one catch back on December 11 in a loss down in Miami, and the Pats shut him down for the rest of the regular season after that game. By all accounts he’s looked much better in practice, but we’ll see if he takes some time once tonight’s game gets going.

The receiver was having a career-year before his injury back on October 29, and in addition to giving Brady a reliable target over the middle, can also help stretch the field along with Cooks.

And White… well we all know what White can do. When healthy, he can be a nightmare for opposing defenses, giving Brady a target out of the backfield just when they think they have everyone bottled up.

With Burkhead still on the shelf, White will have a lot on his plate behind Dion Lewis.

Oh by the way, we’re only an hour away from kickoff.

Pregame — 6:50 p.m.: The inactives are out for both teams. Chris Hogan and James White will be back in action, while both Burkhead and Gillislee are indeed out. But there are a few other notable names on the list.

Defensive lineman Alan Branch and wide receiver Kenny Britt are also inactive for this one. Branch said he was good to go earlier this week after missing time with a knee injury, and said if he didn’t suit up come game time it was the coaching staff’s decision. It appears the coaching staff prefers sticking with Ricky Jean Francois behind Lawrence Guy and Malcom Brown at nose tackle.

Britt being inactive isn’t too big of a shocker, especially with Hogan returning.

Here’s the full list of inactives for the Patriots:

And here are the inactives for the Titans:

No Weeden means old friend Matt Cassel is Tennessee’s backup QB tonight.

Pregame — 6:15 p.m.: We’re just a few hours away from kickoff at Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots will host a Divisional Playoff game for the eighth straight season.

New England welcomes in the Tennessee Titans, who advanced last weekend with a surprising comeback win over the Chiefs in Kansas City. They come in heavy underdogs, with the Patriots 13.5 point favorites in this one.

There’s good reason for that lopsided spread, of course. The Patriots are the AFC’s top seed and tout a 20-4 record at home in their postseason history — the best among teams with at least 15 home playoff games. In the Divisional Round, they’re 14-6 all-time.

They also have that future Hall of Famer and favorite to win the MVP under center in Tom Brady, who is 11-2 in the Divisional Round. In these games, Brady has completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,700 yards and 26 touchdowns.

And if you’re one of those people questioning Brady’s focus these days, he arrived just after 1 p.m. this afternoon. So, as usual, No. 12 is laser-focused.

Tom Brady arrives at 1:09 p.m. ET for the 8:15 p.m. kickoff. pic.twitter.com/PiNEWADXfE — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 13, 2018

Brady will have most of his weapons tonight with Chris Hogan and James White both expected to return to action. Add them to the always dangerous duo of Rob Gronkowski and Dion Lewis along with Brandin Cooks (with a little Danny Amendola sprinkled in) and the Titans defense is going to have their hands full. However, running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee are not expected to play, so the offensive backfield will be a little thin this evening.

On the other side of the ball, the Patriots defense will have to worry about the rushing abilities of Derrick Henry and quarterback Marcus Mariota. Henry is coming off a monster game against the Chiefs, and though Mariota struggled in his third NFL season, he can make teams pay with both his arm and his legs. It’ll be imperative for the New England D to keep Mariota in the pocket and thinking quick, which doesn’t usually go well for young quarterbacks in Gillette (especially in the playoffs).

And if you’re reading this, you’re probably someplace warm. It’s going to be in the 20s in Foxboro throughout the game.

Stick with us throughout the night for all the updates before, during and after the game, which you can only see on WBZ-TV. A special edition of Patriots GameDay is coming at you at 7pm, and after the game they’ll bring you all the reaction and analysis (hopefully looking ahead to another AFC Championship Game) on Patriots 5th Quarter.