LYNN (CBS) – Police have made an arrest that may be connected to a series of armed robberies at convenience stores on the North Shore.

Lynn Police charged a man with a robbery in that city last night and believe the same suspect may be behind an armed robbery in Peabody on Thursday night.

lynn21 Suspect Arrested In Connection With String Of Convenience Store Robberies

Armed robbers enter Lynn convenience store (WBZ-TV)

In addition, police believe the unidentified suspect may have committed robberies in Salem Friday night and six others in Lynn since mid-December.

Lynn Police issued an alert this week warning store employees not to fight back, make sure surveillance cameras are working, and report any crime right away.

