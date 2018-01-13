BOSTON (CBS) – Rex Burkhead appeared to be trending toward a return from a knee injury he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But that reportedly won’t be the case on Saturday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Burkhead and fellow running back Mike Gillislee will both miss the team’s playoff opener against the Tennessee Titans.
Both Burkhead and Gillislee practiced in a limited capacity and were listed as questionable.
The good news for the Patriots is that according to Schefter, last year’s Super Bowl hero James White is expected to return from an ankle injury and play versus Tennessee.
The Patriots and Titans kick off Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.