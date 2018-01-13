Filed Under:Dorchester, Mark Wahlberg

BOSTON (CBS) – After being at the center of a pay disparity scandal in Hollywood, actor Mark Wahlberg says he’s donating the extra $1.5 million he made for an upcoming film to a legal fund for sexual abuse and harassment victims.

The Dorchester native said in a tweet on Saturday that he fully supports the fight for fair pay.

“Over the last few days my reshoot fee for “All the Money in the World” has become an important topic of conversation,” Wahlberg tweeted. “I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

Wahlberg had been paid $1.5 million to re-shoot his scenes for the movie “All The Money in the World.”

Co-star Michelle Williams, meanwhile, earned less than $1,000 for her re-shoots.

Mark Wahlberg attends the U.S. premiere of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ at the Civic Opera House on June 20, 2017 in Chicago. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Part of the movie was re-shot over Thanksgiving week after actor Kevin Spacey was dropped from the film over sexual misconduct allegations.

At the time, director Ridley Scott said the actors agreed to do the re-shoots for free.

Wahlberg and Williams share the same agency.

