MONTREAL (AP/CBS) — A scary scene played out toward the end of the second period in Saturday night’s Bruins-Canadiens game in Montreal.
Canadiens center Phillip Danault was carted off the ice on a stretcher after he was hit in the head by a slap shot from Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara. Danault went down with 1:37 left in the second period, and the teams were sent to the locker room after he left the ice. They played the rest of the second period after the intermission.
Chara, who has one of the hardest shots in the NHL, looked on in concern as trainers attended to Danault.
Danault was moving and speaking to medical staff before he left the ice, to an ovation from the Bell Centre crowd.
Boston won the game 4-3 in a shootout.
