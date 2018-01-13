Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Local TV, Montreal Canadiens, NHL

MONTREAL (AP) — Brad Marchand scored in the fourth round of a shootout, and the Boston Bruins beat Montreal 4-3 on Saturday night after the Canadiens lost Phillip Danault to a head injury on a frightening play in the second period.

Marchand also scored in regulation, helping the Bruins improve to 9-0-3 in their last 12 games. Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci had the other goals for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 27 saves.

Danault was taken off the ice on a stretcher after he was hit in the head by a slap shot from Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara. The 24-year-old center was moving and speaking to medical staff before he departed to an ovation from the Bell Centre crowd.

Danault was taken to a hospital for further exams. Officials opted to play the final 1:37 of the second after intermission.

