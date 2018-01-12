BOSTON (CBS) – The so-called “Tide Pod Challenge” on the Internet has teens biting into detergent pods. But the challenge can kill. The pods are highly concentrated and poisonous.

So far this year calls are up 20% to poison control centers from teens exposed to laundry pods.

To try to deter teens, Tide made a short online video with Patriots star Rob Gronkowski and posted it on Twitter Friday night.

“What the heck is going on people? Use Tide Pods for washing not eating,” Gronkowski said in the video.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it’s working to make pods safer.

“We’ve worked diligently with industry making the film on that packet even more tough so that it isn’t as easy to puncture and reducing the toxicity and strength of the laundry detergent,” said Ann Marie Buerkle.

Watchdog group Consumer Reports wants manufacturers to make them look less attractive and less like candy and food.

To avoid any confusion – Tide is using Gronk to reach teens with one message: “Do not eat.”