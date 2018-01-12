WEATHER ALERT: Flooding Rains, Flash Freeze | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Jake Baird, Martha's Vineyard

MARTHA’S VINEYARD (CBS) – The community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old high school student who was killed in a serious crash on Friday morning.

Jake Baird of Oak Bluffs died after he lost control of the 1994 Chevrolet K1500 Utility he was driving, went off the road and crashed into a tree shortly before 8 a.m. on Middle Road near Tea Road in Chilmark, State Police said.

marthas vineyard fatal please credit marthas vineyard times Community Mourns Loss Of Teen Killed In Marthas Vineyard Crash

(Photo credit: Martha’s Vineyard Times)

A preliminary investigation found that Baird was driving the vehicle on Middle Road when the vehicle came into a curve, traveled to the left side of the roadway, back to the right side, left the roadway, struck a tree and traveled down an embankment.

Baird was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers suffered minor injuries and were sent to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

In a statement, Matthew D’Andrea, superintendent of Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools, said the school community “is deeply saddened and extends its heartfelt sympathy to the friends and family” of Baird.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” D’Andrea said, who added that grief counselors would be on hand at the school throughout the weekend.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will be able to lean on each other as they remember their classmate,” D’Andrea said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch