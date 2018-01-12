MARTHA’S VINEYARD (CBS) – The community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old high school student who was killed in a serious crash on Friday morning.
Jake Baird of Oak Bluffs died after he lost control of the 1994 Chevrolet K1500 Utility he was driving, went off the road and crashed into a tree shortly before 8 a.m. on Middle Road near Tea Road in Chilmark, State Police said.
A preliminary investigation found that Baird was driving the vehicle on Middle Road when the vehicle came into a curve, traveled to the left side of the roadway, back to the right side, left the roadway, struck a tree and traveled down an embankment.
Baird was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers suffered minor injuries and were sent to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.
In a statement, Matthew D’Andrea, superintendent of Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools, said the school community “is deeply saddened and extends its heartfelt sympathy to the friends and family” of Baird.
“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” D’Andrea said, who added that grief counselors would be on hand at the school throughout the weekend.
“This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will be able to lean on each other as they remember their classmate,” D’Andrea said.
The crash remains under investigation.