LAWRENCE (CBS) – A firefighter was injured and two women burned during an overnight fire at a Lawrence home.

Residents were evacuated during the fire on Park Street just before midnight.

Flames rip through a Lawrence home. (Image Credit: Diosbeni Rojas)

Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the two women, one in her 20s and one in her 40s, were found outside the home.

“They seemed to be pretty severe, but I didn’t get to see them. I just was told they were burned pretty badly,” said Moriarty.

Both sides of the building were severely damaged.

The cause of the fire is not known.

