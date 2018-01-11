WEATHER ALERT: Weekend Flooding, Flash Freeze | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Mike LaCrosse, Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A Plymouth woman is looking for the owner of what she believes is an urn.

Two weeks ago, Priscilla Bailey bought a blue and silver heart shaped decoration at Savers in Plymouth for $2.99.

“Right now it’s hanging up there when I do my dishes I sometimes stare at it,” said Bailey.

urn Plymouth Woman Finds Ashes In Decoration Bought At Savers

Ashes found in blue heart decoration (WBZ-TV)

Thursday morning Bailey decided to take a closer look at the heart and discovered it has ashes inside. She enlisted her daughter’s help putting it on social media to try and find its rightful owner.

“It’s beautiful it must have a story so that’s my goal to find out where and who this belongs to,” said Kat Bartlett.

urn2 Plymouth Woman Finds Ashes In Decoration Bought At Savers

Priscilla Bailey (WBZ-TV)

“It’ll be fun seeing what happens and hopefully someone comes forward and says yes that was my grandmother or grandfather,” said Bailey.

Until someone comes forward, Bailey says the heart will hang over her sink.

“I just thought it was pretty so maybe it was meant to come here who knows,” said Bailey.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch