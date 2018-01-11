QUINCY (CBS) – A natural gas leak forced Quincy officials to send high school students home for the day.
North Quincy High School was evacuated around 7:45 a.m. Classes were dismissed for the day about 45 minutes later.
School officials say an odor was determined to be coming from “the vicinity” of the high school.
Firefighters and the gas company are at the school investigating the source of the odor.
Special program students are being transferred to Atlantic Middle School.
It is expected that classes will resume as scheduled on Friday.