BOSTON (CBS) — Free agent J.D. Martinez and his agent Scott Boras are playing a game of chicken with the slugger’s potential suitors this offseason.
That game could last until teams report to spring training, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Heyman reported on Thursday that Martinez is willing to hold out “for what he believes should be his market value.” The Red Sox have reportedly offered Martinez a five-year deal, though how much that offer is worth remains unknown. Heyman’s sources also say Martinez has received another five-year offer, but he and Boras are seeking a six-year deal worth upwards of $180-$200 million.
The Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks have expressed the most interest in the 30-year-old Martinez, but are reportedly only willing to offer between $120-$150 million. We’ll have to wait and see which side blinks first. Teams start to report to spring training in mid-February, with Boston pitchers and catchers reporting to Fort Myers, Florida on Feb. 14.
Martinez is coming off a career season split between the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks, clubbing a career-high 45 home runs to go with 104 RBIs over 119 games.