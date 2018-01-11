WEATHER ALERT: Weekend Flooding, Flash Freeze | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
BOSTON (AP) — The $10 million reward offered by a Boston museum for information that leads to the return of more than a half-billion dollars’ worth of stolen art isn’t expiring after all.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum announced Thursday that it’s extending the reward for the largest art heist in U.S. history that had expired at midnight Dec. 31.

Empty frame at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (CBS)

Museum trustees President Steve Kidder says the reward demonstrates the museum and trustees remain committed to recovering the stolen works.

Two men disguised as Boston police officers entered the museum on March 18, 1990, tied up two security guards and made off with 13 pieces, including works by Rembrandt, Vermeer, Degas and Manet.

The reward was bumped to $10 million last May and led to promising leads that continue to be pursued.

