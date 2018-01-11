WEATHER ALERT: Weekend Flooding, Flash Freeze | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker says the operator of the commuter rail needs to “up their game.”

Keolis Boston has come under heavy criticism from riders and the MBTA for a series of breakdowns, delays and cancellations this winter.

At an event at Beverly Hospital Thursday, Baker expressed his frustration with the contractor when asked about the state’s response to the recent brutal weather.

“I think the bus folks did a very good job all the way through the cold snap and the snow. I think the rapid transit system did a pretty good job. But like the T, I have issues with the way the commuter rail handled this stuff and the way Keolis handled it and they need to up their game.”

WBZ-TV reached out to Keolis for a response to the governor’s comments but has not heard back yet.

