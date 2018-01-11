BROCKTON (CBS) – A Pembroke woman charged with killing another motorist while driving drunk and texting her drug dealer in a hit-and-run crash was held on $50,000 bail Thursday.

Danielle Mastro, 33, was arraigned in Brockton Superior Court. A judge denied her request for reduced bail.

Prosecutors said Mastro was behind the wheel when she struck and killed another driver, Debbie Combra, a Bridgewater mother, on Quincy Street in Brockton on Oct. 3, 2017.

Brockton police said Mastro was texting a drug dealer, to buy heroin, as she was driving.

At the same time, Combra was coming back to her office from lunch.

Police said Mastro rammed into Combra’s car, killing her and injuring her friend and co-worker, Maria Jette.

After the crash, Mastro ran down the street to meet the dealer, but was arrested by police.

She allegedly later told detectives, using an expletive, that she was “dope-sick, and needed my stuff,” a prosecutor said in court.

“And it’s because of her addiction that she was driving through the streets of Pembroke, Hanson and Brockton, a woman’s life is gone,” said Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz on Thursday.

But the fact that Mastro is still in jail is little solace for Combra’s family.

“It should never have happened,” said Pam Fruzzetti, Combra’s sister.

Combra was a social worker who also counseled drug addicts.

After Mastro’s arraignment, outside the courthouse, Jette broke down crying.

“I lost my friend, I don’t understand why,” Jette said, tears streaming down her face.