WEATHER ALERT: Weekend Flooding, Flash Freeze | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
By Bill Shields
Filed Under:Brockton, Danielle Mastro, Debbie Combra, Fatal Crash

BROCKTON (CBS) – A Pembroke woman charged with killing another motorist while driving drunk and texting her drug dealer in a hit-and-run crash was held on $50,000 bail Thursday.

Danielle Mastro, 33, was arraigned in Brockton Superior Court. A judge denied her request for reduced bail.

brockton crash Driver Held On $50,000 In Fatal Hit And Run Crash

Danielle Mastro of Pembroke in Brockton Superior Court. (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors said Mastro was behind the wheel when she struck and killed another driver, Debbie Combra, a Bridgewater mother, on Quincy Street in Brockton on Oct. 3, 2017.

Brockton police said Mastro was texting a drug dealer, to buy heroin, as she was driving.

At the same time, Combra was coming back to her office from lunch.

Police said Mastro rammed into Combra’s car, killing her and injuring her friend and co-worker, Maria Jette.

victim Driver Held On $50,000 In Fatal Hit And Run Crash

Deborah Combra (WBZ-TV)

After the crash, Mastro ran down the street to meet the dealer, but was arrested by police.

She allegedly later told detectives, using an expletive, that she was “dope-sick, and needed my stuff,” a prosecutor said in court.

“And it’s because of her addiction that she was driving through the streets of Pembroke, Hanson and Brockton, a woman’s life is gone,” said Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz on Thursday.

vigil2 Driver Held On $50,000 In Fatal Hit And Run Crash

Vigil for Debbie Combra in October. (WBZ-TV)

But the fact that Mastro is still in jail is little solace for Combra’s family.

“It should never have happened,” said Pam Fruzzetti, Combra’s sister.

Combra was a social worker who also counseled drug addicts.

After Mastro’s arraignment, outside the courthouse, Jette broke down crying.

“I lost my friend, I don’t understand why,” Jette said, tears streaming down her face.

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    January 11, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    TRULY TRAGIC AND BEYOND ANY REASON…..AND THEY WANT TO PROMOTE WEED IN MA…..WE ARE ROTTING AWAY…..MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO THE VICTIMS FAMILY…

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch