BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots should get a boost on both sides of the ball this weekend against the Tennessee Titans.

Running back Rex Burkhead and defensive lineman Alan Branch both spoke to reporters on Wednesday, and both said they’re ready to return for Saturday’s Divisional Round matchup.

Burkhead had eight total touchdowns (five rushing, three receiving) while picking up over 500 all-purpose yards, but hasn’t played since injuring his right knee in Week 15’s win in Pittsburgh. He’s eager to hit the field again in what will be his postseason debut.

“I feel good, just ready to get back out there with the team. I’m excited for the playoffs and everything that is in store,” Burkhead said Wednesday. “[Tennessee had the] No. 1 run defense in the league for the season, so we’re going to have to be prepared and be physical. We’re going to have to play fast right from the beginning.”

Branch said he feels like he’s good to go, and if he isn’t on the field on Saturday it will not be his call. Stopping the Tennessee rush attack will be a key for New England on Saturday, and Branch would provide another big body to keep Derrick Henry (who ran for 156 yards and a touchdown last week against the Kansas City Chiefs) from going off for the third straight week.

Tune in to Saturday night’s Patriots-Titans AFC Divisional Round game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins with a special Patriots GameDay at 7pm, and after the game stick with WBZ-TV for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!