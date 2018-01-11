BOSTON (CBS) – Third, fourth and fifth graders involved in a marching band!

The kids are younger than usual marching band members, but they have the faith of their teacher and they have the success to show for it.

Jerry Chu has been teaching music at the Thomas J. Kenny School in Boston for 23 years.

He can teach his third through fifth graders all of the instruments they need to be in the band or chorus. Let’s just say he has a passionate following.

“Mr. Chu, he’s a great teacher. He taught me all the notes, most of the notes and he’s very fun,” said Noah Abrams.

So fun in fact, the Kenny School has the only elementary school marching band in the Boston schools.

Chu said parents tell him they want their child to be involved.

When asked about having a marching band with elementary schoolchildren, Chu said, “How did I think they could do it? Because I wanted them to!”

“I knew they could,” he said.

Chu has led the marching band in parades during special events including Saint Patrick’s Day. The band even opened for Boston Mayor Marty Walsh at Symphony Hall.

Kenny School Principal Emily Bryan said the marching band builds community within the school.

“I think it builds this sense of community that extends beyond the school, the sense of pride and accomplishment that goes beyond the classroom,” she said.

Joziah Rither said he’s learned a lot from the band.

“You should always persevere and pay attention in class so you can get better,” he said.

The lessons, for students, are endless.

“It makes me feel successful and happy,” said Noah Abrams.

“It changes your life because if you never had music in your life before it brightens up your day basically,” Amelia Razack said.

Chu started the band with instruments donated by the Boston Symphony and VH-1, but because of wear and tear on the instruments, he always needs more.

If you’d like to donate an instrument, he would be happy to take them.

For more information or to donate, visit the school’s website.